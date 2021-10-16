Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAWN. Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.43.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,925,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

