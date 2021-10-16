DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $27.24 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00044939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00205717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00092479 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.