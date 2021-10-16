Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.36. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 5,626 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.