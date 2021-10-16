Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Hits $565.67 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $565.67 million and approximately $46.53 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

