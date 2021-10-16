Destination Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,227. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $80.57 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.00.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

