Destination Wealth Management Invests $438,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $230.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,039. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $165.02 and a 52-week high of $234.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

