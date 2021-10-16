Destination Wealth Management Takes $284,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $76.40. 6,472,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,053. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

