Destination Wealth Management Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.61. 3,222,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,141,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

