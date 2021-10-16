Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 67,141 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 67,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $1,088,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

