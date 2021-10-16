Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSP opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.09. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

