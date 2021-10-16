Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 21,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $89.35.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 74.78% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

