Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,011 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at about $21,570,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $7,431,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 43.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 63.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

NYSE ACA opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.55.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

