Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $1,008.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLK. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $895.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $867.46. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

