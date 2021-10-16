Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

ETR:DB1 opened at €147.35 ($173.35) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €145.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €143.32. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a twelve month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

