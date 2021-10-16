DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $9.75 on Friday. DHC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

