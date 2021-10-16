Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $370,164.82 and approximately $205.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,090.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.23 or 0.06407271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.00308156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.78 or 0.01050540 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00089212 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00442869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.50 or 0.00311839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00282127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,873,183 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

