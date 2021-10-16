Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,651 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $66,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $163.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.15 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.23.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

