Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,367,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Premier Financial worth $67,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth $9,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after buying an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $2,591,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Shares of PFC opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.