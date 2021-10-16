Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $65.72 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.88% of Inter Parfums worth $65,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 424,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after buying an additional 26,146 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

