Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,076 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of Alarm.com worth $66,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $81.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,959 shares of company stock worth $4,119,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

