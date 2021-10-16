Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,285 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $64,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

