DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $59.09. 6,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,598,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

DLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the second quarter worth $258,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.