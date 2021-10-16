Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $$55.23 during midday trading on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

DMZPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold”.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.