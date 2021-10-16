Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DPZ traded down $22.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.91. 1,369,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,324. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.44. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

