Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.44. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.