DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 4.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 9,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,939,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

DOYU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. DouYu International’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DouYu International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DouYu International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after purchasing an additional 694,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.