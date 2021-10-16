Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCT. DA Davidson upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.10.

DCT opened at $34.94 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.38 and a beta of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $676,630.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 230,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,735.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,049,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 517,092 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

