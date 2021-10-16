Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Hits $0.33

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $237,403.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.