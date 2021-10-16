Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$50.50 to C$44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

