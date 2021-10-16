Dynamite (DYNMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $181,284.07

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $181,284.07 and $159,699.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.60 or 0.00475771 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001038 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00963281 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,248 coins and its circulating supply is 382,641 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

