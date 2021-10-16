Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.99. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 75,419 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Dynasil Co. of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corp. of America develops manufactures and markets detection, sensing, and analysis technology products for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Optics, Innovation & Development and Biomedical. The Optics segment encompasses four business units Dynasil Fused Silica, Evaporated Metal Films, Hilger Crystals which manufactures commercial products, including optical crystals for sensing in the security and medical imaging markets, as well as optical components, optical coatings and optical materials for scientific instrumentation and other applications.

