e-Money Trading Down 17.6% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. e-Money has a market cap of $15.98 million and $285,210.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

