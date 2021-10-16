Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

EGBN stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.88. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.