easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $705.00 target price on the stock.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

