easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $705.00 target price on the stock.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.67.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

About easyJet

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

