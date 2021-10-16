Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,053 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned approximately 2.59% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of CEV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,045. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

