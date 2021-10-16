Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE TEAF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.52. 30,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,211. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

