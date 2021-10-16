Edgeless Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $623,184.21 and approximately $26.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00204674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

