Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGO. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

