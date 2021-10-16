ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €6.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.64 ($16.05).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €12.29 ($14.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €7.34 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €12.99 and a 200 day moving average of €13.95.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

