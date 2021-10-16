Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,417,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,535. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.