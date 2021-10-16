Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) had its price objective cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE ESRT opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 587.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,503 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 108.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,502,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,233 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 3,860.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 923,818 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after acquiring an additional 898,767 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

