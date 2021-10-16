Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 895,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

NYSE:EDR traded down 0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 24.68. 475,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,935. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 25.96.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.38.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

