Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,227 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up from $6.75) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $797.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

