Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $42,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Energizer by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Energizer by 59.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. 542,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,137. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

