Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,987 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Community Bank System by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Community Bank System by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.95. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

