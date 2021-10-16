Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,879 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Neogen worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 53,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

