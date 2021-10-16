Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at $200,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

SLGN opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

