Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Adient worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Adient by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Adient by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adient by 152.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 172,710 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adient plc has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $53.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

