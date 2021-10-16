Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 72,400 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after buying an additional 71,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Nielsen by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nielsen by 28.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nielsen by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after buying an additional 765,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

NLSN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

