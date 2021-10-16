Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $266,947,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after buying an additional 310,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

